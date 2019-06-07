Job Opportunity at Townsquare Media Sioux Falls

KIKN 100.5 Sioux Falls,SD has an immediate opening for afternoon drive! If you can drive Sioux Falls home and connect with Rural America both on air and digitally let's talk!

Can you write? Can you Blog? We do lots of that too!

If you know Country, Great. But effective communication and connecting with listeners both on air and in the DIGITAL WORLD is a must!

KIKN’s next Afternoon Driver will be part of the Townsquare Media/Results Radio 8 station group dedicated to high quality, public interaction and helping our advertisers make money!

The ideal candidate will have at least 3 years of live on-air experience, embrace digital, love live remote appearances, have knowledge of Adobe Audition, and experience with the Selector music scheduling platform.

If this sounds like you, send us your stuff NOW at: jobs@results-radio.com .

Females are encouraged to apply.

Townsquare Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer, offering a competitive salary, and great benefits.