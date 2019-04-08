For over 30 years, the Alexandria Aces have been performing at college and pro basketball games around the country.

On Sunday at the Timberwolves and Thunder game, the Alexandria Aces performed for the last time in front of a packed house at Target Center.

Elementary students from the city of Alexandria, MN have performed with amazing skills including spinning basketballs and doing tricks all while entertaining the masses.

No new players tried out this year and with the ever busy lifestyle of todays youth, the interest level just isn't there like it once was.

The commitment level of past Aces has to be admired and the work that the staff and coaches have done over the years wont be forgotten to all those who enjoyed their halftime shows over the years.