After 20 Years of Trying, School Bus Driver Wins Big In Lottery

It took 20 years of trying, but a school bus driver in Florida finally won a $2 million Powerball prize.

73-year-old James Dippold from Vero Beach has been playing the same lottery numbers for two decades and on August 26 those numbers finally hit.

Dippold purchased the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven store. The ticket matched the numbers on all five of the white balls but did not match the red Powerball number.

Dippold already has plans for his winnings. According to KIRO-TV, he is looking forward to retiring and buying a 1969 Dodge Dart, the car he always wanted since coming home from Vietnam in 1968. He plans to take the Dart to car shows.

The 7-Eleven that sold the winning ticket will receive a $5,000 commission.