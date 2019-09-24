Aerial Video Shows Submerged I-29 North of Omaha

The mighty Missouri isn't relenting and rising floodwaters are taking a toll on the interstates of Iowa and Nebraska. However, there is a ray of hope today (9/24). According to Iowa Public Radio, the Iowa DOT has reopened a southbound portion of I-29 from Cresent to Council Bluffs but I-29 northbound in that area remains closed. They are quick to warn that this stretch may close again with "very short notice" due to more flooding but expect "minor damage" to this stretch of road.

Lee Valley, Inc. shot aerial video from an airplane of the rising waters. And even after the third round of flooding this year it's still astonishing to see.