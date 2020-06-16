Adrian, Minnesota Man Killed in Boat Collision on Lake Shetek

A man has died after a boat collision on Lake Shetek in Minnesota. As reported by Dakota News Now, the man, 22-year-old Logan Nelson died after the boat he was on board collided with another boat.

According to the Murray County Sheriff's office, 11 other individuals were also on the boat when it collided with what is being reported as a fishing boat on the lake. The incident happened on Saturday night. The Murray County Sheriff's office stated that a search party was formed after the accident, and looked well into the night, but was temporarily called off and was unable to locate Nelson, due to the darkness and the high winds in the area. The search began again early on Sunday morning and Nelson's body was recovered by those searching at approximately 11:38 am following a thorough search.

The boat Nelson and the other 11 occupants were in was a Tige boat, which is typically used for popular boating endeavors like day cruising, watersports, and other recreational activities. The other boat that collided with the Tige, was a Tracker. Tracker boats are normally used for fishing in lakes, rivers, and streams. They normally have one to two occupants. Nelson was thrown from the Tige boat at the moment of the collision. Two other individuals who were on the Tige boat with Nelson were also hospitalized following the incident.

Helping the Murray County Sheriff's Office at the scene was the Tracy Ambulance, Lake Shetek First Responders, Currie Fire Department, North Memorial Air Care, Tracy Fire Department, and other first responders.