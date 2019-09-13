Additional Tree Debris Sites Opened in Sioux Falls

The City of Sioux Falls has announced that there are two additional sites to drop off tree debris after Tuesday's tornadoes.

Anyone who is helping with cleanup or dropping off debris from their own property can take it to these two new privately owned and operated locations:

Mueller Pallets—27163 471st Avenue. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Mueller Pallets—46868 Sands Street. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

The city is also continuing to run two debris sites:

Street Division Campus—west of the Household Hazardous Waste Facility located at 1015 East Chambers Street. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily.

Sioux Empire Fairgrounds—just north of 12th Street and Lyon Boulevard. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily.

For more details on cleanup visit the city's website siouxfalls.org/storm.