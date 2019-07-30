Add a Little Ice to Your Burger Tonight

Mr. Weber and I are good friends this time of year. Mr. Weber is, of course, my 2 burner gas grill my family gave me for my birthday last year. I know, great gift, right! Summer is when I get to use my grill the most, and while I do like to spice things up once in a while, I'm usually looking for a way to make simple, better and faster. Take, for instance, burgers.

The frozen patties I get from HyVee are no brainer easy. 7 minutes of warm-up, scrape the grill one final time and slap em on. I do like to hit them with a little PAM and salt and pepper before they hit the grill. After they're on the grill 2.5 minutes [400-450 degrees] I do a quarter turn with a spatula-that leaves them with that cool design on the burger-after 2.5 minutes. Another 2.5 minutes then flip, repeat and bring em off and eat. Want a little more rare? Just shorten the time before turning and flipping to 2:00 even.

Recently, I read that if you're using raw burger, and making your own patties you can put a small ice cube in the middle of the burger before you put on the grill. Evidently, the added moisture and cooling properties of the ice cube itself help leave you with a moister middle to the burger.

I haven't tried the ice cube trick, yet, but maybe tonight. How about you? Do you have a special routine that you follow when grilling for the family? If you do, please share it with me and I'll pass along to our readers.