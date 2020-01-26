Adams and Cousins Shine in Losing Effort for NFC in Pro Bowl

The Minnesota Vikings were well represented in the Pro Bowl and Kirk Cousins had a solid showing getting the majority of snaps for the NFC.

Cousins went 13-22 for 181 yards and 2 TD's while throwing one INT and ended the day with a 96.9 passer rating.

One of his NFC North counterparts had a big day as Devante Adams had six receptions for 61 yards and two touchdowns.

Adams even completed a pass on Sunday for 34 yards adding to the excitement during an exhibition game.

Those efforts weren't enough though as the AFC ended up getting some big performances themselves and defeated the NFC 38-33.

Calais Campbell had a timely strip-sack that was scooped up by JJ Watt and returned for a touchdown.

Campbell would go on to be named the AFC Defensive Player of the Game.

Baltimore's Lamar Jackson was named the Offensive MVP after going 16-23 for 185 yards, 2 TD's and 1 INT.