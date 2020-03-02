Actor Kevin James Bringing His Comedy Act to Sioux Falls in May

Comedian and actor, Kevin James, is bringing his tour to the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls on Sunday, May 17th, 2020.

James stars the hit comedy movies Paul Blart: Mall Cop 1 & 2, Zookeeper, Here Comes The Boom, Hitch, Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, and more. He also provided the voices in spectacular animated comedies such as Transylvania 1 & 2, Barnyard, monster House, and Pixels.

Tickets start at $39.00 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, March 6th at 10 AM. There is a special presale available on Thursday, March 5th by using the passcode: STANDUP at checkout here.

You can be sure that Kevin James will bring the funny to the Washington Pavilion on his latest tour as a must-see comedy act.

Kevin James began his career as a stand-up on the Long Island comedy scene. After being discovered at the 1996 Montreal Comedy Festival, he signed a network development deal to create his own sitcom. The King of Queens, which premiered in 1998, ran for nine seasons on CBS with James starring and executive producing, and it garnered him an Emmy nomination in 2006 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app