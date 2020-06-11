Voting is more important this year than ever before for so many reasons.

In honor of June being Pride month, the ACLU of South Dakota is working with other local organizations like Sioux Falls Pride and The Transformation Project to show people the power of their vote.

The voteOUT rally will take place virtually on Saturday, June 20th at 11 AM.

In a press release, The ACLU of South Dakota stated, "So it’s no surprise that many people feel disillusioned by the political process. The ballot box is a viable path to a better community – but people have to vote. That’s why the ACLU of South Dakota is working with a coalition of statewide organizations and individuals to launch the voteOUT campaign with a virtual rally on June 20. The campaign is an effort to encourage people to reconnect with their power as registered voters and move equality forward."

“LGBTQ+ and Two-Spirit people make up a large portion of the voting bloc in South Dakota. Their perspective, concerns and opinions should be represented at the ballot box and on the legislative floor in Pierre,” said Adam Jorgensen, ACLU of South Dakota digital media associate. “Every eligible LGBTQ+ and Two-Spirit voter must make their voices heard on issues that matter most to them so we as queer people can create a political atmosphere that supports our right to thrive.”

Speakers at the event will include Cody Ingle from Sioux Falls Pride, Susan Williams from The Transformation Project, and Candi Brings Plenty with the ACLU of South Dakota.

To attend this virtual rally on June 20th, all you have to do is have access to reliable internet. Ok, maybe one more step. Go to www.aclusd.org/events to register. Once registered, participants will be granted Zoom access.

Oh, did I mention that I am the special 'DJ' for this event. What's a good rally or Pride event without some great music?

Happy Pride!