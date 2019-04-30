According to Dana White, Brock Lesnar has Retired from the UFC

So the anticipated return of Brock Lesnar wont be happening after all according to UFC President Dana White.

UFC President Dana White to ESPN that Lesnar has instead elected to retire from the MMA world.

"He told me he's done, he's retired," White told ESPN and Brett Okamoto. "We're going to move in another direction with Cormier."

According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, the UFC was working on a Lesnar return and he would have got into the Octagon with Daniel Cormier but with the impending retirement that wont happen.

The South Dakota native has had his ups and downs in the UFC but has always been a big draw.

He had suspensions from the sport for PED use that will always keep a cloud over his career in the UFC.

If indeed this retirement does happen, Lesnar will end his MMA career with a 5-3 record.