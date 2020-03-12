After what has been a fairly mild winter, Sioux Falls is now in store for warmer than usual weather as we head into spring.

The latest three-month outlook from The Weather Channel shows South Dakota's largest city ion an area that will continue to see above-average temperatures through at least June.

For April, the outlook has Sioux Falls in the 'above average' category while the rest of the state will be 'near of slightly above average'.

Sioux Falls average April high temperature is 58 degrees.

In May, the vast majority of the nation, including Sioux Falls, will once again be 'above average'. The average May high temp here is 70 degrees.

Things are expected to change slightly in June when Sioux Falls transitions into the 'near or slightly above average' category. Average highs in the city that month are 79 degrees.

The western half of South Dakota will see 'above average' temps in June according to the projections.

Experts say a strong polar vortex, that's been in effect since January, continues to be the driving force behind our warmer weather.