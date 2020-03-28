‘About-Face South Dakota’ Making Masks

Friday morning I heard from Megan from Valley Springs. I asked what she was up to and she said, 'actually quite a bit!' Megan said that she was busy, working from home making masks that people will be able to use if they are unable to purchase masks as we all deal with COVID-19. Her Facebook post on About-Face South Dakota tells the story. Megan wrote;

It’s 1:45 am and just heading to bed! In the past 48 hours, I’ve received a football field’s size in fabric donations, washed, dried, ironed and cut over 500 masks and put into 25 count kits ready to be taken to the next person in our production line, our amazing sewists! Stephen Lents’s even assisting by cutting all of my elastic pieces up and Lily is helping by ironing our fabric☺️!

And today I received not one, but 2 returned mask kits finished that I just sent out 2 days ago😍!



Danielle McClure is rocking it on the complete opposite side of Sioux Falls from me and very busy with marketing, getting our orders and so much more, so thank you to her for getting us out there even further and dedicating her time to this amazing purpose!

Huge thank you to all of our awesome volunteers working tirelessly by sewing, donating fabric, supplies, and money, cutting, teaching sewing tutorials, doing demo photos, doing drop-offs, pick-ups, and product checking! Also, companies reaching out to us to offer help and all of the local businesses big and small, entrusting us to make theses masks for them.



We want to win this fight, South Dakota! It takes a village❤️

Ps...... we still need elastic, flannel and black or grey cotton fabric😉 Dutch Rose Quilt Shop in Sioux Falls has graciously agreed to be a drop-off and pick up point for donated fabric and masks! If you can donate, please message me and let me know so I can be sure to pick it up and get items cut❤️

Enter your number to get our free mobile app