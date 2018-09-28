Aberdeen Is Getting a New and Larger Veterans Affairs Clinic

Veterans in Northeast South Dakota will soon be getting a new level of health care. Veterans Affairs has announced Aberdeen will be getting a new V.A. clinic.

The Sioux Falls Veterans Affairs Health Care System says the ground is to be broken in the spring with completion of the new facility expected sometime the first part of 2020.

The Aberdeen American News is reporting that the federal agency has already hired a North Carolina-based construction company to build the facility.

The current clinic consists of just over 8-thousand square feet. The new clinic will have an additional 2-thousand more square feet. The new area is expected to be used primarily for expanded mental health as well as telehealth services.

During the fiscal year 2017, the Aberdeen clinic served more than 25-hundred veterans from across the Northeast region of South Dakota.

Source: KSFY