Aberdeen Furniture Store Destroyed by Fire

An Aberdeen, South Dakota business that has been operating since 1945 was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Malchow’s Home Furnishings located in downtown Aberdeen is a devastating loss to the city but with 17 apartments above the store, no injuries were reported.

The fire was reported Saturday evening when fire crews fought the blaze through the night and were still on the scene late Sunday dousing smoldering rubble.

According to the Aberdeen American News, the second floor’s rubble could be seen collapsed onto the first floor.

People were living in 13 of the 17 apartments above. Red Cross volunteers responded to the scene and met with families and individuals who were displaced.

Malchow’s has been in the same downtown location for 74 years.