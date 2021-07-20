The saga between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers continues with Rodgers rejecting an offer to become the highest-paid player in the league.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Rodgers was offered a two-year contract extension that would make him the highest-paid player in the league. In addition, the two-year extension would keep Rodgers in Green Bay for five more years total. Rodgers rejected the offer.

Rodgers has been upset with the Packers organization since the team drafted quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He followed that up with a monster 2020 season that led him to be named NFL MVP.

Through this offseason, Rodgers has continually downplayed any conversation surrounding the Packers and his situation. He did, however, open up a tad in an interview with Kenny Mayne in which he aired his grievances with the front office.

It's no secret that Rodgers wants out of Green Bay, but the Packers have remained adamant about not trading him. Rodgers has skipped out on OTA's and the Packers training camp is scheduled to begin on July 28. That will provide the next sign of what is to come of the situation.

Something between the two will have to give. Rodgers can elect to retire, but he wouldn't be able to un-retire and walk freely to another team a year later. Rodgers can also decide to not show up and be fined for not doing so. He could also show up and refuse to participate, or he could (very unlikely) show up and play.

Former NFL executive with the Packers Andrew Brandt says that he doesn't expect a trade this offseason but anticipates that the two sides will find a middle ground on Rodgers' contract for 2021 with a trade coming in 2022.

We'll see what the future holds between the two sides, but it's clear that all the money in the world isn't enough to keep Aaron Rodgers happy or wanting to be in Green Bay.