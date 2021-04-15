A World of Ways You Could Change Sioux Falls for the Better

Volunteering has been scientifically proven to change the life of volunteers for the better, as well as the person or organization they are helping. Volunteering relieves loneliness, helps people make connections with others, and benefits communities in so many ways.

The Helpline Center in Sioux Falls makes a habit of connecting people with passion projects that reach into the heart of the community. No matter what appeals to your sense of compassion, or desire to learn, or to help change the direction of a life in jeopardy, you will find that opportunity at Helpline Center.

These are just a few of the volunteering opportunities open now;

Washington Pavilion - They are in need of a large number of ushers to make the experiences wonderful for their patrons. While you're volunteering there you will get to meet a whole lot of new people and see a large number of extraordinary performances of Broadway plays, the Sioux Falls Symphony, national music artists and comedians, as well as local musical groups, and more!

Sioux Falls Area CASA program - The court-appointed special advocate program is in desperate need of people with big hearts to become special helpers to children who have been neglected or abused. There is a long list of children waiting for help now.

Special Olympics South Dakota - The Polar Plunge is coming up on May 1, and they need a whole bunch of volunteers to make it fun and furious! You'll be helping to set up and tear down, be a basket runner, be entrance and exit guides, merchandise assistants, registration assistants, and ladder holders.

For more information on these volunteer opportunities, and hundreds of others, call the Helpline Center at 211, or see Helpline Center online, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Linkedin.