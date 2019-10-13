All four local universities were able to celebrate wins on Saturday on the football field.

SDSU, USD, USF and Augustana all picked up wins, although they all came in different fashions.

SDSU started off slow against Youngstown State, but rallied in the second half to win 38-28 on the road.

SDSU improved to 5-1 overall and will go on the road again next week to face off against Indiana State.

Augustana celebrated Viking Days as they hosted St. Cloud State for Homecoming on campus in Sioux Falls.

Augie needed overtime to pick up the win 16-13 and will try to pick up their fifth win of the season next week on the road against MSU-Moorhead.

USD and USF both had much easier times getting wins on Saturday than SDSU and Augustana.

USD rolled over Missouri State as they were able to get the win 45-10.

The Coyotes had a balanced attack and were able to explode offensively in the victory.

They will now take their talents on the road against a very good Northern Iowa team next week.

USF had no push back from their opponent as they took care of UMC 52-14.

The game was moved indoors because of inclement weather and the Cougars took full advantage being able to get what they want, when they want on the offensive side of the ball.

Next up for USF is a home game against Minnesota-Duluth at 1PM at Bob Young Field.