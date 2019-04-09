A Water Park for Your Dog Coming to Sioux Falls

Now, this is the ultimate pool party for your pup!

KSFY TV is reporting the doggie day camps of the Sioux Empire are about to get some serious competition for our canine friends attention. Later this year, Sioux Falls will see its first indoor splash park designed especially for our four-legged friends in mind.

According to KSFY, the year-round pooch pool will come complete with palm trees, beach ball sprinklers, and puddle play. The park will also boast a refreshment bar for both Fido and his owner to wet their whistles.

No word on whether they will have a fire hydrant that shoots water. But you gotta figure that would be a four-legged friends favorite.

Smoken Dakota Kennels of Sioux Falls, known for their dog training classes will manage the splash park. They made the big announcement Monday, (April 8) on social media.

KSFY reports that construction on the area's first indoor splash park for dogs is set to begin later this summer at Smoken Dakota Kennels Minnesota Avenue location.

Source: KSFY TV