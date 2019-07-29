A Vegetarian Went to the Chislic Festival?!

I know what your thinking, why would an animal lover attend a festival that is encouraging the consumption of meat in the Midwest? Well..that's what I choose to do with my Saturday evening this past weekend. I have been a vegetarian for the past six years, even though my upbringing has been here in the Rushmore State. I never really liked the taste of meat growing up and when my father was stationed elsewhere than here in South Dakota, my mother attempted to convert us to the supposed healthier lifestyle of vegetarianism. Needless to say, I haven't gone back to eating meat since.

Credit: Pierce Johnson

At the Chislic festival in Freemen, SD, they did indeed offer other options to festival attendees than just the adored cube meat on a stick. I had a big glass of delicious lemonade and some jalapeno poppers. Some venders offered even deep-fried dessert options also, which included deep-fried Oreos and cheesecake bites. The poppers were my favorite by far as I am a big fan of anything spicy when it comes to food.

Credit: Pierce Johnson

The event also offered to young children a kid zone that offered inflatables and face painting. Small business owners made a presence through their booths selling anything from scented essential oils to hand made wooden art pieces. A live local band playing in the background provided that small hometown feel we all know and love. Although it was only the second annual Chislic festival, the organizers of the event provided a fun evening out for even the leaf-eaters.​​