The College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Alabama and Ohio State featured a South Dakota connection that you may have missed.

Alabama defeated Ohio State to claim its 18th national championship and in the process continued to solidify themselves as the premier program in college football. The game included all of the big plays, many offensive yards, and even a targeting call.

Outside of the one targeting call, which is always controversial, there wasn't a lot to complain about in regards to the officials during the game. That is a good thing for South Dakota resident Brandon Cruse.

Cruse, who is based out of Rapid City and grew up in Pierre, was the head official for the CFP National Championship Game. He is an official in the Big 12 conference and has been a part of many big college football games over the past five years. Cruse was the official of the Rose Bowl game in 2020, and the Peach Bowl in 2018.

In a spare week off, you might still be able to catch Cruse at a high school game in South Dakota.

Congratulations to Brandon for a job well done and for reaching the pinnacle of college football.

