A Tour of Wonderland Cave In The Black Hills

The Black Hills are beautiful, especially during the summertime. And what better natural way to cool down on a hot South Dakota day than by walking through a cave? Especially one as beautiful as Wonderland Cave with all its stalagmites and stalactites.

Stalagmites grow from the cave floor upwards and stalactites grow down from the ceiling.

Caves naturally are underground making them always cooler than the outside above-ground air. The temperature typically in Wonderland Cave is around 47 degrees so be sure to bring a jacket!

Tours are held daily starting in June through August from 9:00 am- 7:00 pm.

More information in regards to tour booking and prices for Wonderland Cave can be found HERE.