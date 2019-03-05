A Total of $70K Awarded to 5 Sioux Falls Nonprofit Organizations

Five Sioux Falls nonprofit organizations are getting an opportunity to spilt up roughly $70,000 in grants awarded to them for their excellence in community service work.

KSFY TV is reporting that Call to Freedom, The Great Plains Zoo, Ground Works Ag in the Classroom and Special Olympics South Dakota each received a total of $10,000 in grant money, while Lutheran Social Services is getting a $30,000 grant.

According to the report, the grants are being donated by the South Dakota Community Foundation.

Senior Program Officer for the foundation, Ginger Nieman told KSFY TV, "The organizations receiving grants today really rose to the top of projects they will be addressing. The South Dakota Community Foundation is pleased to partner with all of these nonprofit organizations in the great work that they are doing in the state of South Dakota, to make it a better place to live."

The South Dakota Community Foundation has an unparalleled reputation of giving. As KSFY reports, in 2018 alone, the foundation gave out nearly $19 million in grants just in South Dakota.

Source: KSFY TV