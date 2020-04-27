A Sweet Message to the Bishop O’Gorman Junior High Students

Just like students, teachers miss their classrooms and being together. The teachers at Bishop O'Gorman Junior High wanted to show their appreciation for their students by sending them some heartfelt messages.

In a Facebook post, the teachers, faculty, and staff members shared a video that offered some compelling messages for their students as well as expressed their gratitude to them for their dedication and steadfastness to their studies. Some of the messages include, "Be Strong," "We can't wait to be RE-U-KNIGHT-ED," "Wash your hands! Miss you all," and "Keep up the great work OGJHS."

Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools have been closed since the week of March 16th. Although the school system had hopes of opening their doors again as early as May 1st, school officials made the difficult decision to continue remote learning practices until the 2020-2021 academic year.

Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools have made a vigorous effort to demonstrate their students are still engaged in meaningful, vibrant learning experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the schools have been showcasing the students' fantastic projects on their social media accounts! Be sure to check out the schools’ various social media platforms.

Keep working hard students!