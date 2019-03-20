A Special Mother’s Day Brunch for Breast Cancer Support

It's more than likely you know someone affected by breast cancer. Either personally, or perhaps a friend, a sister, or a mother. Here's a great way to support area families this Mother’s Day at a new Mother’s Day Brunch event taking place at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

While you enjoy a delicious meal, listen to live music in a room decorated in bright spring colors, you’ll know you are also helping to raise money for breast cancer patients and survivors, with a portion of the net revenue to be donated to Edith Sanford Breast Center.

We’re presenting a new approach to the traditional Mother’s Day Brunch. The most important of which is providing our community the opportunity to help women who are currently battling breast cancer, or who are breast cancer survivors continuing their physical and emotional recovery from the disease, through our partnership with Edith Sanford Breast Center.” - Mike Krewson, General Manager of the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

The special brunch takes place on Mother’s Day, May 12 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale for $30 for adults, $26 for seniors 55 and older, and $12 for children ages 4 through 12. Kids 3 and under are free. Additional taxes apply. Only advance ticket sales will be accepted.

To purchase tickets, email mothersday@premier-center.com, and a convention center staff member will contact each ticket buyer to schedule their seating time and make payment arrangements.