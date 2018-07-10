A South Dakota Vacation The Kids Will Love

Still trying to figure out a South Dakota summer vacation that you and the kids will all enjoy? I mean, there's a lot of things you'd love but yeah, the kids would be bored to death. And there's plenty the kids would love but you'd feel out of place.

Well, I got an idea from Blog Trekaroo that both parents and adults would love!

A couple guys you may have heard of, Lewis and Clark, make a historic trip along the Missouri River and you can, too!

Now hold on...if those kids are young, you don't have to tell them they're on a historic trek. Nope, they'll have a great outdoor time that includes all the things they ( and you! ) love. Campgrounds, resorts, fishing, swimming..and yes, there's even Wifi ( can't have those kids feeling too rustic ). And while they're having the time of their young lives, they'll be soaking up some rich history without even realizing it.

From Spirit Mound by Vermillion to the Lewis and Clark Visitors Center in Yankton, you'll be off to a great start to a South Dakota vacation the whole family will love. You can check out the whole trail here and get ready for a wealth of adventure and family fun!

