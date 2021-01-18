A Smartwatch Could Predict COVID-19 BEFORE YOU KNOW YOU HAVE IT

Imagine, that smartwatch you are wearing on your wrist could potentially save lives of people you come in contact with.

Thousands of people wear them. A smartwatch. The world of 'wearables' has changed the way we live. They are counting steps as we walk or run. These 'wearables,' may be more important because they monitor our heartbeat. It turns out that watch, keeping time and track of where you are at, and also listening to your heart could be an early TELL that you have COVID-19.

According to Engadget.com;

Researchers from Mount Sinai have found that the Apple Watch can detect small changes to a user’s heartbeat that may indicate they have the coronavirus, a full week before they feel sick, as CBS News reported. One company is even developing a custom wearable to detect COVID-19 — all of which could help stop the spread of the disease by keeping asymptomatic folks at home.

You have to hand it to the doctors and researchers. They continue to work tirelessly to come up with a faster way to diagnose COVID, especially among those with no symptoms.

The study went on to say;

Participants wore Apple Watches equipped with special apps that measured changes in their heart rate variability (HRV). “The watch showed significant changes in HRV metrics up to seven days before individuals had a positive nasal swab confirming COVID-19 infection,” said study author Robert P. Hirten, MD.

The crazy part of this is wearers of smartwatches had changes in their heart rates up to 9 and a half days before showing any symptoms. Imagine how huge of a headstart that could mean to early diagnosis and stopping the spread, especially among those who have possibly contracted the virus but do not know it yet.

I believe it's an important part of it. I also hope that, along with the vaccine, scientists come up with a hyper rapid test that would determine if you have COVID-19 or have had it. I'm talking about just by walking through a door with some sort of high-tech monitor.

Who knew. We seem to be learning every day. By the way, my resting heart rate is actually down for the past few days. Hope that means I'm still in the clear. Clear of COVID.

Other trackers from Garmin, Fitbit, and others could be just as effective. Read the entire article today. It's a fascinating read.

