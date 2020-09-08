A Sioux Falls Pizza Hut Closes Permanently

It's been a rough year for Pizza Hut. It was reported on July 1, 2020, that NPC International, the company that owns and operates over 1,200 Pizza Hut locations nationwide had filed for bankruptcy protection. NPC owns the six Sioux Falls locations.

Now there is no Pizza Hut remaining in Sioux Falls to sit down and enjoy a deep-dish pizza. SiouxFalls.Business is reporting that the only dine-in Pizza Hut in Sioux Falls has permanently closed its doors.

There is a sign on the door at the location on 2501 West 12th Street leading customers to other Pizza Hut locations within the city. Those other locations only offer carryout and delivery.

The dine-in seating area of the 12th Street location never reopened after the COVID-19 shutdown but the store continued to offer carryout and delivery until today.

The cities Madison, Vermillion, Chamberlain, Spearfish, Box Elder, and Brookings have lost their Pizza Huts, though it's not clear if the Brookings restaurant closure is permanent. One of the three Rapid City locations has closed.

NPC said they would assist displaced employees to find jobs at other Pizza Hut locations.