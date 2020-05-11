Since COVID-19 invaded our society, everyday medical professionals throughout the world are on the frontlines battling this horrific pandemic. While protecting their communities, healthcare workers also want to protect their families from any possible exposure to the coronavirus. RVs 4 MDs is a national group on Facebook making sure they meet this need for medical workers across the country, including Sioux Falls.

Since late March, Dakota News Now is reporting the RVs 4 MDs page has matched RV owners with medical professionals in different communities in an effort to provide a safe alternative shelter for them.

Now a Sioux Falls man, Tim Klein is offering his RV to any healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tim shared with Dakota News Now that he and his wife usually uses his RV during the winter months when they vacation in Arizona.

After Tim posted about his RV on the RVs 4 MDs page, two nurses reached out, and they will be occupying the RV this summer. The RV will be located on the nurses' property so they can still be close to their family but at a safe distance.

Tim wanted to share his story in case other medical workers are looking for assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. "You know there’s a lot of people that are in occupations that are putting them at risk. They’re being exposed and this was a simple way to help them out a little bit and reduce some stress on them,” said Klein to Dakota News Now.

If you or someone you know is working on the frontlines of the coronavirus and needs a safe place to protect family members, visit the RVs 4 MDs for more information.