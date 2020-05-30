Squealer's Smoke Shack has evolved from its early days as a food truck to a new multi-purpose restaurant in Tea, South Dakota.

A few years ago, Squealer's opened a restaurant in Tea next to Fareway (formerly Sunshine) Foods. It has become a community staple with a wide variety of different meals to choose from. From the specials to the favorites, Squealer's has always offered something new and delicious to try.

Now they've taken things up a notch. Squealer's has opened its new restaurant on the corner of Heritage Parkway and 271st Street (or the Tea/Ellis Road and the "I29/Tea Road" as we tend to refer to it). The new building features a standard dining section, a bar section, a massive patio, and a rooftop bar. Everything is currently open except for the rooftop bar which is scheduled to open around June 20.

The menu has also evolved. New additions such as chislic, chicken/shrimp alfredo, and a wide selection of burgers join the menu staples from the old restaurant. As for the bar, they have everything covered there as well. On my visit, I tried the chislic and was very impressed!

On top of food and drinks, Squealer's will soon offer a summer volleyball league. Add that to some patio games that are sitting out like a gigantic Connect 4, and Squealer's has made itself a summer destination spot.

Squealer's is open from 11:00 AM-10:30 PM.