A Popular Sioux Falls Movie Theater is Ready to Reopen

A popular Sioux Falls movie theater that was closed due to COVID-19 is ready to welcome movie-goers this weekend.

West Mall 7 in the Western Mall is reopening Friday, May 22 according to Dakota News Now.

The theater's website lists many health and safety protocols that have been put into place to protect staff and patrons. They include low contact transactions, staggering showtimes, reduced capacity, on-screen messages promoting social distancing, tripling intermission time between shows, and a private screening option for families and small groups.

Changes that have been done to the theater to promote safety include the installation of plastic barriers at service stations, added service stations to promote social distance, regular disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces, disinfecting every armrest between shows, frequent cleaning of restrooms and overnight deep cleaning procedures.

To view the theater's schedule and to learn more about what they are doing to keep movie patrons safe, visit their website.

The other Sioux Falls theaters, Century 14 and Century East at Dawley Farm, owned by Cinemark, are planning on reopening sometime mid-summer.