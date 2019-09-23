‘A Night With Janis Joplin’ Coming to Downtown Orpheum

A tribute show that has audiences on their feet is coming to the Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater on October 13, 2019. 'A Night With Janis Joplin' is a critically acclaimed musical that reflects the life of the rock star whose life ended too soon.

The smokey voice that was the queen of rock n' roll that gave us instant classics such as “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Piece of My Heart,” “Mercedes Benz,” “Cry Baby” and “Summertime,”, is performed by an unforgettable ensemble cast. The lead is masterfully crafted by Mary Bridget Davies. She received a Tony Award nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Musical for her performance as Janis for the Broadway production of A Night With Janis Joplin.

See Joplin's life told through song on her journey from Monterey to Woodstock.

