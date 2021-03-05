A New Sioux Falls Baseball Team Takes The Field This Summer

A new minor league-style baseball team will take their first swings in 2021. The Sioux Falls Sunfish will launch their inaugural season on Ronken Field at Augustana University's Karras Park on the east side of Sioux Falls.

The Sunfish will play in the 12 team Expedition League. The Expedition League is a summerwood bat baseball league that emulates the minor league baseball experience and prepares the players for professional baseball. The Sioux Falls community helped name the Sunfish.

The league's mission statement:

The Expedition League's Mission is to provide fun, affordable, wholesome family entertainment; to contribute positively to the communities in which team affiliates play; to provide the tools and experience needed to optimize the players' development and their potential to reach professional baseball, and to ensure the success of the league affiliated teams.

The players are required to perform five community appearances during the summer and to be involved in local charitable organizations. The team consists of top-level collegiate players from around the country, including some players from Sioux Falls and Mitchell.

The League has two divisions, the Lewis Division where the Sunfish play, and the Clark Division. The league is made up of mostly Midwest teams from North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Idaho, Montana, and one team in Manitoba, Canada.

The team's 64-game season kicks off on May 25, 2021, with the Sunfish on the road. The first home game at Ronken Field June 1 when the Sunfish host the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks.

Ticket information for the season hasn't been finalized yet. Keep an eye on the team's website or Twitter feed for an announcement on when tickets will be available.