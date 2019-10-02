A Message Of Hope During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

One in eight women according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. Breast cancer is actually the most common cancer for women in the United States besides skin cancer.

On average, every two minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. ABC 7 Chicago's Morning Meteorologist, Tracy Butler, became part of this statistic last Christmas.

Last week, Tracy Butler shared her diagnosis story and the importance of self-care. She originally pushed aside scheduling a mammogram, until she decided it was time. Tracy then received a call that most women fear to receive. Her cancer was detected early, but it could have been a different story if she waited any longer to get a mammogram.

Tracy Butler inspired me to write this story. In fact, she's inspired most of my career. Although I am not a meteorologist, after years of watching Tracy I wanted a career in the media industry.

Her story sends a message of hope as well as the importance of your health. Your health and well-being should take precedence over everything in life. Tracy told her story on the heels of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

If you haven't, talk to your doctor about scheduling your mammogram appointment. This includes men as well. It's not as common, but the National Breast Cancer Foundation reports that around 2,670 men will be diagnosed in 2019. Whether you're a breast cancer survivor or a current patient, keep fighting. We are fighting with you to find a cure.

Tracy, thank you for sharing your story. It takes a lot of courage to be vulnerable, especially when you're in the public eye. #TakeCareofYOU #Selfcare

Source: National Breast Cancer Foundation