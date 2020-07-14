A Low Tire Turns Into Lottery Jackpot

Next time you see that low tire pressure warning light flash on your dashboard, it could lead to a $2 million lottery jackpot. Well, at least it did for a Michigan man.

The 57-year old man from Macomb County, who is remaining anonymous, stopped at BP gas station to get change for the air pump so he could fill up a low tire on his wife's truck.

He went inside to get the change for the pump and decided to pick up a couple of scratch-off tickets.

The man told lottery officials, "I went in to get change and asked for a $10 Lucky 7's ticket. The clerk handed me the $20 ticket by mistake."

Noticing the incorrect ticket, the clerk offered to exchange it, "but something told me to keep it. I am sure glad I did," he said.

His gut feeling paid off big time, winning the top prize of $2 million. The man says he and his wife are going to buy a new home then put what's leftover into savings.

The man choose a lump sum payment of $1.3 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount. The lump-sum amount is before Uncle Sam gets his cut.