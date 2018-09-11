The 116th all-time meeting between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers takes place on Sunday with the two teams separated by a few games.

It has always been a huge rivalry that dates back to 1961 when the Minnesota Vikings entered the NFL. The first meeting took place on October 22, 1961, with the Packers winning 33-7. The Packers won the first nine of ten meetings between the two teams with the lone Vikings victory taking place in 1964.

The two teams have consistently battled with neither team finding a true long-term winning streak. Green Bay's longest winning streak is the initial six games that were played from 1961-1964. Minnesota's longest streak is seven games that stretched between 1975-1978. Minnesota's streak was broken due to a tie game in 1978. Ever since then, the longest winning streak for either side is five in a row.

Speaking of ties, outside of the one in 1978 that ended 10-10, Minnesota and Green Bay tied only one other time. In 2013, the Vikings and Packers game at Lambeau Field ended 26-26 after overtime was played.

Playoff games between the two teams are just as uncommon as tie games. Green Bay and Minnesota have played twice in the playoffs and both times took place after the turn of the millennium. Minnesota won the first meeting in 2004 behind Randy Moss and Daunte Culpepper, while Green Bay took the second meeting in 2012. Both playoff games were in the NFL Wild Card Round.

Entering the 2018 season, Green Bay holds the overall series record at 60-53-2. The two teams are 4-4 against each other since the tied game in 2013. Minnesota, however, has won four out of the last six meetings.

Minnesota travels to Lambeau Field as part of Week 2 of the NFL season. The two teams will play their second regular season game at US Bank Stadium on November 25.