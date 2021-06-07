39 years ago, the Miami Hurricanes baseball team pulled off a play that would go down as one of the wackiest plays in College World Series history.

In a second-round matchup of the 1982 College World Series, the Hurricanes went into their bag of tricks to help take down the favored Wichita State Shockers. With Wichita State's Phil Stephenson on first base, who as pointed out in the video stole 86 bases in 90 attempts, the Hurricanes dialed up the right magic trick to get him out.

Miami would act like they were going to perform a normal pick-off routine, but the pitcher never threw the ball. The pitcher acted like he threw the ball over the out-reached arms of the first baseman only for the rest of the team to freak out that they threw the ball away. Stephenson then took off for a second, and the pitcher threw the ball to the waiting second baseman for the easy out.

Get our free mobile app

A short documentary about the play was even created.

Miami would defeat Wichita State 4-3 on that day to advance to the third round. The Hurricanes and Shockers would continue through the bracket and end up meeting again in the finals. Miami defeated Wichita State 9-2 in the finals to win the 1982 College World Series.