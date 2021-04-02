It's a case of COVID-19 good news and bad news.

First, the good news...

More and more states, including South Dakota, are opening up eligibility for Coronavirus vaccinations to all residents, age 16 and older.

Now the bad news...

A new report says that expansion is happening so quickly, in part, because demand for the vaccine is waning in some states, including the Mount Rushmore State.

The Axios story quotes data from the U.S. Census Bureau that shows tepid interest at best especially in traditionally conservative places like South Dakota, where fewer than half of those who are currently unvaccinated (44.5%) people in the state plan on ever getting their shots.

That number is among the top third of states with the least interest in getting vaccinated.

STATES WITH LOWEST INTEREST IN GETTING COVID VACCINATION (U.S. Census Bureau)

Mississippi – 24.3% Wyoming – 26.8% North Dakota – 28.1% Montana – 35.7% Louisiana – 35.8% Oklahoma – 36.9% Tennessee – 37.5% Idaho – 38.3% Alaska – 39.5% Georgia 42%

The latest South Dakota Department of Health figures show that the state has administered 432,795 doses of vaccine to 264,826 people or roughly 45 percent of the population.

As for the part of the country where demand for the vaccine is highest, head to the Northeast, where you'll find seven of the ten states with the most enthusiasm for the shots.

STATES WITH HIGHEST INTEREST IN GETTING COVID VACCINATION (U.S. Census Bureau)

Vermont 68.9% Washington – 66.5% Massachusetts – 65.1% Minnesota – 64.2% Maine – 64.1% Connecticut – 62.4% New Jersey – 59.7% Rhode Island – 59.2% California – 58.1% New York – 57.9%