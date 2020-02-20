A Holographic Whitney Houston Tour Ready to Begin

Whitney Houston is going out on tour again later this month. Yep, you read that correctly.

If you missed seeing Whitney while she was alive, here's your chance to see a holographic Houston eight years after her death.

Dakota News Now is reporting the Whitney Houston holographic tour will hit the road beginning (February 25), exactly five years after ideas for the holographic concert to honor the late singer were first conceived.

A series of European dates are planned first, with a schedule of U.S. dates to follow.

The show will consist of a holographic projected Houston on stage performing the majority of her biggest hits throughout her career. According to Dakota News Now, the concert will also feature real backup dancers and a live band.

The hologram tour is something the late singer would’ve wanted, says Houston's sister-in-law and former manager Pat Houston.

This begs the question, would you be willing to go see a holographic Houston should the hologram tour makes its way to The Denny here in Sioux Falls, and how much would you pay to see a show like this?

