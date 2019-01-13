A Hockey Game with Snoop Dogg doing the Broadcast is Must See TV

Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch

We all have our favorite musicians and near the top of my list is Snoop Dogg.

This weekend Snoop showed how versatile he is while he was on a LA Kings broadcast.

A couple of players got into a little skirmish on the ice and Snoop Dogg made it even better.

Can we make this a thing on all LA sports? I would love to see and hear Snoop on a Lakers game, a Trojans football game and while we are at it, lets just throw him on the Rams NFC Championship game broadcast next week as well.

Wouldn't that make sports just that much better, Snoop Dogg on the call?

