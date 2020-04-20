A Heartfelt Surprise For Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken

During his first term as Mayor of Sioux Falls, Paul TenHaken has had to navigate the city through floods, tornadoes, winter storms, and now a global pandemic. This month’s situations alone could arguably be Mayor TenHaken's toughest challenges yet.

Despite the fact that most of the residents of Sioux Falls are staying indoors, Mayor TenHaken's spirit was lifted in the most unexpected way.....a parade just for him.

Mayor TenHaken's Facebook post states, "Just when my tank was getting close to empty, this happened. Dozens of friends parading up and down my street, honking, being obnoxious, with signs and cards of support for our great city. They even had face masks on their cars. Friends know what you need when you need it, and I’m grateful God has put such good ones in my life. You guys know who you are. Thank you. 🙏🏻."

This mini-celebration came just a day after the first reading of the Shelter-In-Place order. I think it is safe to say that most Sioux Falls’ residents truly appreciate the numerous efforts Mayor TenHaken and city officials are exercising to protect us.

We are in uncharted waters. There is no playbook for the COVID-19 pandemic. There are countless heroic individuals from a variety of entities on the frontlines working to bring an end to these unprecedented circumstances. Even when you're the strongest person in the world, you still need someone to lean on.

Sioux Falls’ officials can keep fighting this battle knowing that its citizens are supporting and fighting right along with them.