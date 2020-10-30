A Halloween Note

With Halloween and all of our future Holiday traditions likely to be different this year, here is some food for thought.

Below is a touching video that Travis, the creator of this video and author of the poem you hear being read, believes we all need to hear, especially in these trying times.

This video was inspired by two things: one of the conversations Travis had with a friend of his whose store was sadly vandalized.

The other was that someone thought it was ok to smash a little girl's pumpkins she had carved for the Halloween holiday.

After hearing about the little girl's story, Travis said to her that he would write a poem for her pumpkins. The video above is a visual representation of that poem.

When the little girl asked why he was going to write a poem Travis responded beautifully with "when things happen that don’t make any sense sometimes the only thing we can do is make art”.