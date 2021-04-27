A Gradual Warming Period & Steady Spring Weather Ahead

We’ll see the chance of showers and thunderstorms to roll through the region. There’s a small chance we could see some severe weather with the main threat being some large hail. Otherwise, we’ll stay cloudy today with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. The wind may pick up a little bit at times.

There’s a chance we could see some rain linger into tonight and possibly even tomorrow morning. Low temperatures will drop into the 40s.

After any potential morning showers, we’ll see the clouds start to break on Wednesday. We should get into the mid-60s for highs.

The sun will come back out for Thursday with highs in the low 70s.

