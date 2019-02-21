A Girl Scout Cookie Drive-Thru: What a Great Idea!

This time of year people need something to lift them out of their winter doldrums, something to remind them that soon ( probably not soon enough for most ) spring will begin making itself known. That something, for many in Sioux Falls, is Girl Scout Cookies.

Yes, those crunchy little morsels of deliciousness that you can bake with, crunch up and top ice cream with, eat frozen, or right out of the box, not only make spring an attainable goal, they help you hold on until it arrives!

When you purchase Girl Scout cookies you're also supporting the young girls in our area in ways you may not even realize. Those Thin Mints you love are helping the scouts discover their G.I.R.L. ( Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader ) spirit.

Those caramelly Samoas ( which are equally amazing warm or frozen ) help Girl Scouts earn money to put toward fun, educational activities and community projects. The girls get to decide what to do with their earnings and 100% of that money stays local.

Now, one ambitious and adorable group of Brownies (2nd and 3rd graders) is planning to make it even easier for you to help support their mission. These smart "cookies" (if you'll pardon the expression) are setting up a drive-through cookie booth on Saturday, March 9, at the Girl Scouts - Dakota Horizons council building at 1101 S. Marion Road, from 10 AM to 2 PM.

If you can’t make it to this booth, there are many Girl Scouts at booths throughout the community. Simply go to www.gsdakotahorizons.org/cookies to enter your zip code and find some young entrepreneurs to support.

The girls will also be donating cookies to Feeding South Dakota, so with your help, they can donate even more. You won't even need cash because they'll be accepting credit and debit cards. So swing by, stuff your vehicle with Girl Scout Cookies , knowing you're helping these girls change their world and ours!