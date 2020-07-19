A Fun Little Park in Albert Lea, Minnesota

Taking a long trip across Interstate 90 this summer? Or maybe you're heading to Interstate 35? Well, Albert Lea is where the two interstates meet, and not surprisingly, it's where a lot of travelers make a pit stop.

Recently, I was on my way back from Iowa and decided to meet a friend in Albert Lea for lunch. I had been to the town a few times before and remembered seeing a neat little park by a lake. This seemed like a much better idea than meeting at a truck stop, so we decided to meet at New Denmark Park. Here's a bit of what I saw there.

If you're ever in the area and need to recharge the batteries for an hour, stop by this little gem in southern Minnesota. I was happy I did.