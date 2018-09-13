A Free Trick-or-Treating Event for DOGS in Harrisburg!

The Resort by SDK is once again hosting its annual, "Trick-or-Treating for DOGS" event. Located in the Resort WOODS behind their facility, the event will take place on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 from 4:00PM-6:00PM. Dress up your dog and walk through the trails and visit each station for a treat tasty treat for you K-9 friend.

The event will also feature a Halloween costume contest. Food vendor Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza will be on hand this year as well as tables/chairs in their Resort temperature controlled shed. Last year, being their first year, they had a huge attendance. So if you are planning on attending the event, the Resort would kindly as you to make it click "going" versus interested on their Facebook page under events so they can get an estimate of how many people are planning on attending. It sure should be a HOWLING good time!