A Free Bacon-Scented Facemask From Hormel? We’re In!

Not a fan of facemasks? Yeah, we get that. The glasses fogging up and smelling your own breath all day is kind of sucky. But Hormel - yes...the meat company - has come up with a way to make life a little easier. A free bacon-scented facemask!

Hormel is now offering bacon-scented facemasks. If you love the smell of breakfast, you can now wear Hormel's Black Label Breathable Bacon mask. As Hormel says, "Don't just eat bacon. Inhale it."

But if you want one (and who doesn't?) you'll have to win one. Head over to BreathableBacon.com and enter for your chance to score one. The Hormel website brags them up -as all good bacon-related things should be. It says, "Using the latest in bacon-smell technology and irresistibly breathable, 2-ply fabric, finally, bacony-bliss can be with you always — even while out in public."

Bonus fact from USA Today: For every request, they'll donate one meal to Feeding America, up to 10,000 meals.

things better - even school. Thanks Hormel!