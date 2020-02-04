27-year-old Daylan Fargo has been arrested in Hall County, Nebraska.

In Tuesday's police briefing Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson Sam Clemens said Fargo is charged with sexual contact with a child under 16, sexual exploitation of a minor, and solicitation of a minor.

According to Dakota News Now, police began investigating Fargo last week after they received a tip there was inappropriate contact happening between an adult and a teen.

A petition for a protection order was filed against the former assistant choir director at Washington High School and alleges he stalked and had sexual contact with a student. The allegations span two and a half years.

An arrest warrant was issued Monday. Fargo is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

Fargo was an assistant choir director at Washington High School in Sioux Falls. He resigned days before a parent filed a protection order against him Friday.

