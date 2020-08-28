Cooler weather is right around the corner and that means more time spent indoors.

Of course, this also means the flu bug will once again be at large once more.

Every year millions of people get sick, hundreds of thousands are hospitalized and thousands to tens of thousands of people die from the flu.

Lewis and the CDC urge you to protect yourself and others from the flu by getting a flu shot.

And thanks to Lewis Drug, getting a flu shot couldn't be easier; you don't even have to leave the comfort of your own vehicle!

On Wednesday, September 16, from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM Lewis Drug will offer their convenient drive-thru flu shot services while supplies last.

Consent forms in order to receive a flu vaccination shot for individuals under 65 can be found HERE.

For those 65+ can fill out this consent form HERE.

Don't live in Sioux Falls? Not a problem click HERE for more Lewis Drug locations that are also offering the convenient curbside flu shot service.