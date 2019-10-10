A Documentary on the DakotaDome That You Should Watch

The DakotaDome in Vermillion is celebrating 40 years, and a new documentary released by the University of South Dakota is worth a watch.

Changes are currently taking place at the DakotaDome with renovations to the west side of the building. While we see the future of what will be, it is also fun to take a look back at the history of the building. The University of South Dakota has put together a short documentary that takes a look back from the development of the idea to what it is today.

My first experience at the dome was probably similar to a lot of other South Dakotans. It was a November night as I went to watch my high school play for a state championship. The excitement and big-time feel was something I wouldn't ever forget. Fast forward a few years, and USD became my college home. There were many days/nights that were spent in the facility between pickup games, USD games, learning the ropes of doing play-by-play broadcasting, and even some classes (shoutout to Dave Boots' coaching basketball class).

Now, I will also admit that I am guilty sometimes of not appreciating how great of a place the DakotaDome is. USD has done a great job over the last few years upgrading everything around there, and the addition of the Sanford Coyote Sports Center has also helped dress it up a bit. This documentary that has been released has made me appreciate it even more. It has a special charm to it.

The future is bright for one of the most iconic venues in the state. Current renovations are set to be completed by the start of next year's football season. The new renovations will add another section of seating, upgraded premium seating, more concessions, and another entrance into the building.